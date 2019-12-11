



Bouncing back after baby. Tori Roloff is struggling with her post-baby body after giving birth to her daughter, Lilah.

“I’m trying really hard to love my postpartum body,” Roloff, 28, captioned a Tuesday, December 10, Instagram picture of herself, her 2-year-old son, Jackson, and his infant sister. “It’s only been 3 weeks since growing and then birthing a human being, but it’s hard. Having major abdominal surgery is difficult for me because I hate being restricted. I hate asking for help. I hate not being able to physically keep up with where my mental state is. Plus there are jiggles in places that are honestly just hard to come to terms with.”

The reality star added, “I know it’s temporary. I know my body will heal and I will be back where I want to be. It’s just the waiting that’s hard. For all those PP mamas out there. Love yourself hard. We all have our days and that’s okay. Our bodies are so insane and I’ve said it before — women are bad ass. I thank God everyday for the family he’s given me. I’ll be here continuing to try and practice what I preach and love myself through this phase.”

Tori and Zach Roloff welcomed their daughter on November 19. The Little People, Big World stars told Us Weekly in a statement at the time: “Zach and I are so excited to introduce you to our sweet baby girl Lilah. She has been the perfect addition to our family!”

The TLC personalities wed in July 2015 and welcomed their son two years later. Last week, Tori opened up about how the toddler is handling big brotherhood so far.

“Jackson is adjusting in his own time and this has made me find new love for our sweet baby J,” the Oregon native captioned an Instagram photo of Lilah sleeping.

She went on to share a video on her Story of her son kissing his little sister on the head. “He’s being very nice,” Tori said from behind the camera.