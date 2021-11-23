Mum’s the word! Astrid Loch made it clear that she will be sharing details about her and Kevin Wendt’s newborn on her own terms.

The Bachelor alum, 31, posted a screenshot of an Instagram message on Monday, November 22, reading, “Is there a reason you continue to keep the gender a secret? I understand if you want to keep it to yourselves but then don’t post it at all. At this point, it seems as though you’re trying to tease people.”

The Germany native clarified that she hadn’t shared her infant’s “sex,” writing, “I hope you can all understand that putting our entire life on the Internet is not our priority, especially when it comes to our child. We will share more with you all when we feel comfortable and when the time is right for us.”

The Bachelor Nation member went on to write, “We’re also first-time parents trying to navigate this new stage of our lives along with what’s appropriate or not to share on the Internet in general so we’re just trying to take it one day at a time.”

The new mom noted that she doesn’t owe her followers “an explanation,” concluding, “I wanted to share where we’re coming from.”

Loch and the firefighter, 37, announced their newborn’s arrival on Sunday, November 21, one day after the little one’s birth.

“November 20th 2:02am @astridloch made my dreams come true,” the Bachelorette alum wrote via Instagram. “She is my absolute hero for everything she went through the last two days in the hospital, and the last two years doing everything it took to get this perfect munchkin into @thewendtgang. I never thought a love like this existed.”

Loch commented that Wendt, their child and their dogs are now her “whole world.”

She gushed in a post of her own: “Born 11/20/2021 & finally home with the rest of @thewendt gang. Sorry to keep you all waiting, just had to soak this moment up for ourselves first.”

The former reality star’s baby arrived six months after they announced that they were expecting.

The couple got engaged in September 2019 but have postponed their wedding ceremony multiple times amid the coronavirus pandemic. “Third time’s the charm,” the bride-to-be joked in July of planning their nuptials.