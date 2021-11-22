Paradise parents! Astrid Loch gave birth to her and Kevin Wendt’s first child on Saturday, November 20.

“November 20th 2:02am @astridloch made my dreams come true,” Wendt, 37, shared via Instagram the day after Loch, 31, gave birth. “She is my absolute hero for everything she went through the last 2 days in the hospital, and the last 2 years doing everything it took to get this perfect munchkin into the @thewendtgang 💛 I never thought a love like this existed.”

The Bachelor alum announced her “dream come true” pregnancy in May, gushing, “One of the first conversations @kevin.c.wendt and I had was about how we both loved kids and couldn’t wait to have our own. When I think about Kev holding our little angel for the first time, my heart flutters. Even in my wildest dreams I couldn’t have imagined how amazing this would all feel.”

The Germany native, who showed an ultrasound photo in the social media upload, added, “To all the couples trying to get pregnant, my heart is with you. We know firsthand how hard it can be to see these kinds of posts and feel sad and discouraged. We too struggled with fertility and conceiving naturally — it’s the toughest thing we’ve ever been through, and I can’t wait to share more of how we got here. But today is finally about some good news, and we hope you can enjoy it with us.”

The firefighter thanked his fiancée in a post of his own, calling their baby “the one thing [he’s] wanted most in life.”

Wendt wished the pregnant star a happy Mother’s Day, writing, “My queen. This is a very big day for us, after a long and tough road to get here. The @wendtgang is officially growing! … We will have much more to share about the struggle and steps we took to get here, but today we are just so excited to share the news that we are going to be parents!!”

The following month, Loch gave her Instagram followers a glimpse into her “post-IVF transfer journey,” noting that she battled “the typical nausea, exhaustion and weird food aversions/cravings.” The former reality star was also not sleeping well because of how “sore” her butt was from her “strict protocol of injections.”

Loch revealed her November due date at the time. “It’s very exciting, and now we’re officially 12 weeks and we get to tell everyone else later this week,” she said. “It’s been a long road, but we made it.”

She and the Canada native got engaged in August 2019 after meeting on season 5 of Bachelor in Paradise. The Bachelor Nation members postponed their nuptials amid the coronavirus pandemic and their pregnancy.