Bachelor in Paradise’s Astrid Loch and Kevin Wendt’s Relationship Timeline

Paradise found! While it wasn’t always smooth sailing for Bachelor in Paradise 5 couple Astrid Loch and Kevin Wendt, the pair found their happily ever after once they wrapped their time on the Bachelor spinoff.

While Loch appeared on Nick Viall’s season 21 of The Bachelor, Wendt had a more extensive past with the franchise, winning season 1 of The Bachelorette Canada. After getting down on one knee and proposing to lead Jasmine Lorimer, the twosome split in April 2017, five months after the finale. The firefighter subsequently appeared on Bachelor Winter Games and met Ashley Iaconetti.

After the show finished airing in 2018, fans learned Wendt and Iaconetti, who won the show, continued their relationship. They later split when she reconnected with Jared Haibon. While she initially denied cheating on him, Iaconetti admitted in August 2018 that there was a brief overlap.

“I was dating Kevin, like, out in the real world for two weeks and Jared came out about his feelings and he kissed me in the airport,” the “Almost Famous” podcast host said on her show. “I admitted before I was dating Kevin when Jared kissed. Whether you call that cheating that is up to you, by most definitions that is true, but, it was one of the moments of passion, one of those actions — he pulled me in, I kissed him back.”

Wendt went on to watch Iaconetti and Haibon get engaged on season 5 of BiP when they returned to Mexico to make an appearance on the show. The Canadian, for his part, had started dating Loch on the spinoff show. While the twosome briefly split before the season wrapped, they got back together shortly after calling it quits on the beach.

“It was the craziest scenario that you can meet someone in, and then the breakup was the best thing that ever happened to us because it just let us kind of end the TV show chapter there in Mexico and come out of it and just work on it on our own and kind of figure out what we wanted to do,” Loch told E! News in August 2019 while reflecting on their journey.

Wendt noted at the time that the duo “just enjoy each other’s company.” He explained, ”I feel like the biggest thing about us and that we get feedback about is that we’re pretty normal compared to a lot of people that go on the show … I feel like we’re on our own little island from the Bachelor world over here, which is actually kind of nice. We get left alone a lot, but we also spend most of our time inside, to be honest.”

The couple, who got engaged in August 2019, are set to welcome their first child in June 2022.

Scroll through to revisit Loch and Wendt’s timeline: