Astrid Loch and Kevin Wendt have welcomed their second child together.

“Happy 🇨🇦 Thanksgiving from our now family of 4 💛 everyone meet our son Nash Lochland Wendt 10.7.23,” Wendt shared via Instagram on Sunday, October 8, alongside several photos of their newborn baby boy.

The proud dad added, “Astrid and baby boy are doing great and ready to come home today. Our new favourite moment in life was watching August meet Nash, smiling the whole time and kissing his new baby brother.”

The Bachelor in Paradise alums, who met on season 5 in 2018, announced the news of her pregnancy in January, one day before Wendt’s 39th birthday.

“BABY DADDY times two,” the Tampa native captioned a black and white photo of her husband via her Instagram Story, where Wendt is holding up a birthday cake. “Test results came back POSITIVE so we’re celebrating @Kevin.c.wendt birthday a day early.”

The former reality stars are also parents to son August, who was born in November 2021.

Prior to becoming a mother, Loch was very open about the journey the couple went through to conceive both of their children.

Two weeks before her pregnancy announcement for baby No. 2, she shared a sonogram photo of their embryo transfer.

“Not a pregnancy announcement (yet) but today was transfer day so we’re holding our breath and keeping our fingers crossed,” she wrote via Instagram, which also included a video of the sonogram, as well as numerous medications, instructions and more. “Last time this all felt much harder to share, there was so much more fear. but you guys have been an incredible community so this time I’m taking you along for the ride.”

Two years earlier, she shared similar struggles when announcing she was pregnant with Auggy.

“To all the couples trying to get pregnant, my heart is with you. We know firsthand how hard it can be to see these kinds of posts and feel sad and discouraged. We too struggled with fertility and conceiving naturally — it’s the toughest thing we’ve ever been through, and I can’t wait to share more of how we got here,” Loch wrote via Instagram in May 2021. “But today is finally about some good news, and we hope you can enjoy it with us.”

Loch gave birth to their son in November of that same year. “November 20th 2:02am @astridloch made my dreams come true,” Wendt shared via Instagram the day after Loch gave birth. “She is my absolute hero for everything she went through the last 2 days in the hospital, and the last 2 years doing everything it took to get this perfect munchkin into the @thewendtgang 💛 I never thought a love like this existed.”

As fans may recall, Loch first appeared on Nick Viall’s season 21 of The Bachelor in 2017. As for Wendt, he got engaged on season 1 of Bachelorette Canada. He proposed to lead Jasmine Lorimer, but they split in 2017, five months after the finale. He went on to join Bachelor Winter Games, where he met Ashley Iaconetti.

The one-season Bachelor spinoff finished airing in 2018, and after the pair won the show, they continued the relationship. But Iaconetti and Wendt ended things after the “Almost Famous” podcast host reconnected with her now-husband, Jared Haibon.

Wendt ended up meeting Loch on Bachelor in Paradise in 2018. Although the pair split before the season wrapped, they got back together shortly after.

“It was the craziest scenario that you can meet someone in, and then the breakup was the best thing that ever happened to us because it just let us kind of end the TV show chapter there in Mexico and come out of it and just work on it on our own and kind of figure out what we wanted to do,” Loch told E! News in August 2019, the same month they got engaged.

The twosome tied the knot in October 2022.