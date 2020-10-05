An early start. Tenley Molzahn is already experiencing mom-shaming two weeks after welcoming her daughter.

“My goodness, I knew it was a thing, and I was prepared to be presented with it — but it’s NASTY and the shamers are brutal,” the Bachelor alum, 36, wrote via Instagram of the parenting police on Saturday, October 3. “I can actually hear the judgements right now with this photo because you can’t see my baby’s nose and mouth.”

The former reality star went on to write that she and her husband, Taylor Leopold, would “do anything” to keep their baby girl, Rell, “away from harm.”

“Because we’re in this for the long haul and there’s nothing greater than getting to share our little love with all of you, I’m saying something now,” the Oregon native concluded. “But I don’t ever want to have to defend myself on people’s assumptions — they are assumptions. And I don’t want the negativity or the shaming to steal our joy. And really, shame on those who shame others. That’s as negative as I ever want to get on here!”

Us Weekly confirmed last month that Molzahn and Leopold had welcomed their infant. “We’ve been completely captivated and swept off our feet in love with our precious baby girl, we haven’t gotten around to introductions,” the new mom wrote via Instagram at the time. “Please meet our little beauty, Rell Jaymes Leopold. We are so in love, and she is absolute perfection.”

The couple revealed in March that they were expecting. The former ABC personality documented her journey on social media, from baby bump updates to pregnancy symptoms.

“As much as my achey bones, joints and [sensory processing disorder] make the days long and hard, and even keep me from sleeping (so the nights are long too), I know I’m going to miss your wiggly little body moving inside of me and watching my belly grow knowing you’re so close to me,” Molzahn wrote alongside an August selfie.

She and Leopold tied the knot in April 2018 in California, three months after their engagement.