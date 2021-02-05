For years, Mina Starsiak Hawk thought about plastic surgery and in December, she made those thoughts a reality.

“I wasn’t happy with my body and what I could accomplish just working out and didn’t feel like myself,” the Good Bones host, 36, tells Us Weekly exclusively. In December, she got a tummy tuck, liposuction and breast implants, something many consider to be the “mommy makeover” package — and she’s proud of it. During her pregnancies, she developed diastasis recti, which created a four-and-a-half inch of separation between her abs.

So, she did what she wanted to make herself feel stronger and more confident — and encourages others to do the same, if that’s what they want.

“Do what makes YOU feel good. It’s ok to be selfish sometimes,” Hawk, who shares daughter Charlotte, 4 months, and son Jack, 2, with husband Steve Hawk, says. “Whether it’s surgery or a push-up bra or eyelash extensions, Spanx, a spray tan — get it. Whatever makes you feel strong and powerful and beautiful.”

Before the surgeries, the HGTV star was around 160 lbs. and now weighs about 148 lbs. Despite the changes to her body, she never stopped working.

“I was doing property checks while I still had my drain and bags attached,” the real estate agent notes with a laugh. “For a couple of weeks, I had to be super careful with picking up Jack and Charlie and still probably did too much too soon. But it didn’t have a huge effect on me as a mom.”

The reality star, who just released a new children’s book about inclusivity, has a huge social media presence but despite her thousands of followers, she still faces a bit of hate in the comments section — and does her best to ignore it.

“Most people who say or do unkind things do it because they are hurting in some way, so I do my best to keep that in mind,” Mina says of the trolls.

Scroll through for more photos of her transformation. Her new book, Built Together, is available now and Good Bones is set to return soon with season 6 on HGTV.