No hate here! Bekah Martinez encouraged her Instagram followers to accept a new normal after she photographed her son, Franklin, wearing a bow.

“Do I do things sometimes like this to rile people up? Sure,” the Bachelor alum, 25, said on her Tuesday, October 13, Instagram Story. “I love to see them mad. Don’t get it twisted. But with [my] leg hair, with putting Frank in a bow, with whatever the hell else I post, I also want to challenge people’s ideas of what’s right or wrong or what we should or shouldn’t do.”

The former reality star explained, “I think in this particular instance, we should be able to normalize being able to put boys in bows and things that are girly. What the f–k is girly about a bow? It’s literally a piece of ribbon or fabric tied in a certain way. That’s dumb.”

The “Chatty Broads” podcast cohost was referring to Monday, October 12, photos of her 3-month-old son sitting on a couch surrounded by pumpkins. The little one wore a red onesie and a dotted bow. “FALLing for you more each day,” the California native captioned the Instagram slideshow.

“I’m confused is Frank a boy or girl? Did I miss something?” one Instagram user commented on the social media upload, while another wrote, “He’s such a cutie, but nix the bow please!”

She and her boyfriend, Grayston Leonard, welcomed Franklin in June. The infant joined Ruth, 20 months.

The following month, the former ABC personality opened up about the inspiration behind Franklin’s name. “We just couldn’t ever agree,” Martinez explained during a July podcast episode. “There were names that we both liked, but then we were like, ‘They don’t fit him.’ We went through every f–king name imaginable. … It literally got to day five and I go, ‘Grayston, we’re picking a name by the end of the day. I’m over him not having a name. I’m over this. We need a name.’”

She and the rock-climbing gym owner, 32, agreed that their baby boy was like the “sweet, sleepy little turtle” from Brenda Clark and Paulette Bourgeous’ Franklin the Turtle children’s books.