So scary. Jana Kramer talked to her 4-year-old daughter, Jolie, about strangers following a frightening park experience.

“Jolie met a sweet little girl and they started running around,” the One Tree Hill alum, 37, captioned a Monday, January 4, Instagram post. “I watch my kids like hawks, but Jolie was running around in the play house so it was hard at times to see her. Needless to say, I always had a watch on her. And then I went down the slide with [my son], Jace, again and I saw Jolie running around again with her sweet friend.”

While the actress’ husband, Mike Caussin, “was also patrolling” at the time, the pair lost sight of Jolie.

“The next minute, a lady walked up to me and said, ‘Your daughter just got into a white SUV,’” the “Beautiful Lies” singer went on to write. “My heart went straight to my gut and I said, ‘WHAT?!!!’ I immediately ran as fast as I could to the parking lot where I then saw Jolie and the little girl coming around the back of the car. … The little girl’s mom was in car. I clung to Jolie so quick and caught my breath and tried to turn off all the ‘what if’s’ going through my brain.”

After the “eye-opening experience,” the Michigan native warned other parents to be “super present” with their children and to warn them about talking to strangers.

“I never had the talk with Jolie,” Kramer explained. “I think I expected her to know she can’t leave without Mommy or Daddy and plus, I was always watching. I’m grateful we had the talk today.”

Bachelor‘s Jamie Otis thanked the Dancing With the Stars alum for sharing her story, adding, “I’ve never had the talk with my daughter, [Henley], but I’m definitely going to now! So glad everything is OK.”

Kramer and Caussin, 33, welcomed Jolie in 2016. Jace, now 2, arrived two years later, and the couple are considering having a third child despite the athlete’s April 2019 vasectomy.

“We talked about maybe me not carrying because if we had one shot at it, my body is maybe not the best body to carry it,” the country singer said during a “Whine Down” podcast episode last month, highlighting her previous miscarriages and hyperemesis gravidarum. “We have an appointment. We’re just weighing options.”

She and the former professional football player wed in 2015 in Virginia. Following a 2016 cheating scandal, Caussin sought treatment for his sex addiction and renewed his vows to Kramer in a 2017 ceremony in Hawaii.