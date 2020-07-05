Blocking out the haters! Farrah Abraham reacted to criticism after showing a vibrator in a June 9 video with her 11-year-old daughter, Sophia.

“That was an online trend … about doing quirky things and hitting people in the face with [stuff],” the Teen Mom OG alum, 29, exclusively told Us Weekly on Tuesday, June 30, referencing the footage of herself pulling a dog, breadsticks and a vibrator box out of her backseat and occasionally hitting the preteen.

“I don’t really feel like I can be shamed when I protect my child,” the Nebraska native went on to tell Us. “I educate my daughter. We have so much fun on TikTok. … I think I’m doing pretty great.”

The former reality star is “cool to mom-shame” since she’s tough, Abraham explained. “I can handle it.”

In September 2019, the 16 and Pregnant alum and her daughter exclusively told Us that they “ignore” social media trolls.

“I really think Sophia has learned about cyberbullying at a very early age, so she’s already ahead of being traumatized or being affected or being depressed about those things which many other kids get affected by,” the former MTV personality said at the time. “I leave up, and I do not block the negativity. I let it be known and be shown.”

Sophia is headed to middle school in the fall, and Abraham is “so proud” of her daughter’s hard work, the Celebrity Big Brother alum told Us on Tuesday.

“I’m a homeschool mom, a veteran,” she said. “I have a teacher’s card. I have been homeschooling Sophia for about four years. … It’s so crazy to me [that she is] going to middle school.”

The Couples Therapy alum has been sharing her homeschooling tips for other moms while quarantining amid the coronavirus pandemic. “She loves to set timers,” Abraham said of her daughter in a March Instagram video. “With two and a half hours of school a day, she gets through all of her schooling that she has to get done and then gets to do fun things.”

With reporting by Christina Garibaldi