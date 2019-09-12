How Farrah Abraham Daughter Sophia Deal With Social Media Critics





When it comes to dealing with social media haters, Farrah Abraham’s daughter, Sophia, has some solid advice to share.

“Ignore them,” the 10-year-old told Us Weekly exclusively on Tuesday, September 10.

Her mom, 28, went on to say, “I really think Sophia has learned about cyberbullying at a very early age, so she’s already ahead of being traumatized or being affected or being depressed about those things which many other kids get affected by. … I leave up, and I do not block the negativity. I let it be known and be shown.”

The Teen Mom OG alum added, “I feel like Instagram, Facebook [and] the social media platforms need to be held responsible for allowing negative, ugly, disgusting comments like that.”

In 2016, the former reality star was slammed for posting a picture of her daughter in a bikini to promote a new season of the MTV show. “#backtoschool,” Abraham captioned the pic of Sophia posing in a leopard-print swimsuit.

That same month, the Iowa native was criticized for letting her little one wear makeup to school. Abraham told off the elementary school’s principal, explaining, “’Well then you should take off your makeup. If you don’t want little girls coming to school with makeup then don’t wear makeup.’ And then ever since I’ve seen that principal, she hasn’t had makeup on her face.”

The former MTV personality welcomed Sophia in 2009 with her late boyfriend Derek Underwood.

“Yesterday I just felt like Derek was watching over Sophia, and I know that her dad watches over her,” Abraham told Us on Tuesday. “It’s just such a blessing now that we get to go visit her grandparents and be with them on the day of her dad’s car accident and when he passed away.”

With reporting by Christina Garibaldi

