



Farrah Abraham is ready for love, but first she has some conditions that need to be met. The most important? That her future partner love her 10-year-old daughter, Sophia, and will sign a nondisclosure agreement.

The Teen Mom alum, 28, sat down with Us Weekly on Tuesday, September 10, to talk about the qualities she’s seeking in Mr. Right.

“What am I looking for in a partner? I would say a partner who is well-rounded, loves my daughter and loves dogs,” she told Us exclusively. “Just a good, fun, outgoing person. I’m sure all of us who are single, which there are so many of us, are looking for a great human being. But there’s very few.”

The 16 and Pregnant alum, who shares Sophia with late ex-boyfriend Derek Underwood, also confessed that she’s not in a hurry to have more kids, despite her daughter’s wishes to have a baby brother.

“Sophia really hopes that she gets a brother or sister. I just hope I meet a human who’s great enough to do that with,” Abraham said. “But I’m in no rush. I’m OK being married to myself at this point.”

She continued, “I’m OK with adopting. Sophia is my one and only right now. We have a happy family. We’re great right now.”

After more than a decade in the spotlight, the MTV personality understands that she needs to be careful with who she lets into her inner circle, which is why she hasn’t introduced Sophia to any of her dates in the past two years.

“When it comes to dating now, especially after all my therapy and relationship therapy, I’ve just seen some really nasty things in men,” Abraham said. “I definitely don’t need anyone dating me anymore because I’m famous or I’m a celebrity. I take that really serious now.”

One precaution the Couples Therapy alum takes is making sure that her significant others sign NDAs and have no relationship with the media.

“I definitely know what I’m looking at now when it comes to personalities and behavior and human behavior,” she said. “I don’t take any chances anymore. They sign NDA. They’re not allowed to call press or other people, be friends with reporters. I take it really serious.”

Though she’s dating here and there, Abraham’s first priority is her daughter, who she’s teaching to understand how the world views men and women differently.

“I discussed with her about being a celebrity in the limelight, and if a female acts like a male, it’s treated way differently, as we’ve seen,” she said. “I think Sophia understands the harshness and the unfairness and the sexist attitudes toward women when they act like males. Sophia will rise and be above that. She’s definitely aware.”

The former Celebrity Big Brother contestant also revealed that Sophia knows about her 2013 sex tape with adult film star James Deen.

“I talk to her about me having sex with a pornstar, yes,” she said. “I’m a celebrity, so it was taken way out of context, wasn’t it? It was sensationalized. So I think if you’re confused about something, my daughter is very much not confused about how the world sees it.”

