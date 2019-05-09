Farrah Abraham shared a touching tribute to her late high school sweetheart, Derek Underwood, on what would have been his 29th birthday.

Underwood died at the age of 18 in a car accident in December 2008, less than two months before the couple’s daughter, Sophia, was born. The Teen Mom alum, 27, looked back on their time together on Wednesday, May 8, by sharing a series of photos from a scrapbook she made to remember Underwood.

“To one very special person I celebrate and remember like no other-Happy Birthday Derek I love you,” she captioned an Instagram post. “May 8th you would be 29 today, birthdays used to be so simple.You gave me that once in a lifetime love of my life everyone so deserves, you gave me so many 1st’s, from virginity, proms, trips, my first ring, you showed me unconditional love, you showed me what relationships are, from prom, graduation, to our only child…all the events that had happened the entire sequence was one filled with the thrill, love & loss.”

Abraham told her 2.3 million Instagram followers that she was having “a birthday breakfast in [Underwood’s] memory” while flipping through pages of their pictures together.

“I see all of your messages to me, & your written letters. Thank you for being the best loving man I know, and one of the strongest,” she continued. “All the memories we had. Our groups of friends & haters can’t deny our legendary times, from school, parties, summer nights & in-between.”

The 16 and Pregnant alum went on to call Underwood her “partner in crime,” adding, “Love you legend we all miss you today more then ever & so much love, memories from Sophia & I , family, friends and those who watched over the years , Happy Birthday I love & miss you, and thank you for everything you did for me ( these pictures & video of sophia today made my May so blessed ).”

Sophia, 10, also paid tribute to her dad on her Instagram account, which Abraham runs. In one photo, the mother-daughter duo posed alongside a highway sign that read, “In Loving Memory of Derek Underwood.”

“Today is my daddy Derek’s birthday!” Sophia’s post was captioned. “I’m sharing some little memories with all of you guys today. I’m so thankful for my mom being there for me in my hardest time when I think about my dad and I miss him so so so much.”

Abraham and Underwood had separated before his death, but she later called him “my only true love.”

