Leah Messer Defends Daughter Adalynn’s Behavior With ‘Teen Mom 2’ Producer

By her side! Leah Messer clapped back at criticism of her 7-year-old daughter Adalynn’s behavior in a Tuesday, December 15, Teen Mom 2 episode.

The little one told her sisters, twins Aliannah and Aleeah, 11, that there was gum “stuck” on a microphone in the MTV show’s clip. “I can’t get it off,” Adalynn said from the backseat of a car. “I kind of ruined one of your mics.”

When she told a producer named Brendan that there was gum on his microphone, he replied, “What’d you put on my microphone, Addie? … Do you want to take it off for me? Could you, please? Because you’re the owner of the gum, and I’m the owner of the microphone. We can find another home for your gum.”

Messer, 28, grabbed a bag from the front seat and passed it back. “Addie, you know better with the gum,” she said.

When a Twitter user wrote that Adalynn’s behavior was “pitiful,” the Hope, Grace & Faith author defended her. “Just to be clear: Addie did not intentionally put the gum on the mic,” the reality star wrote. “She had it on a wrapper and sat the mic down on it. For crying out loud, she was 6.”

The West Virginia native welcomed her eldest two daughters with her ex-boyfriend Corey Simms in 2009, followed by her youngest with her ex-husband, Jeremy Calvert, four years later.

When it comes to coparenting, the MTV personality exclusively told Us Weekly in April that her dynamic is different with both of her exes.

“We still all coparent well and, at the end of the day, the kids are our first priority all the time,” Messer explained at the time. “Jeremy is a great, great guy. We’re great friends, but any more than that, it doesn’t align with my life. I don’t know what he’s thinking, but we are perfectly happy the way things are.”

The former cheerleader added, “The coparenting with Corey and his wife, [Miranda Patterson], has been going great. Even being in quarantine [amid the coronavirus pandemic], they have met us. We did drive-bys and they waved.”