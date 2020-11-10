Enjoying their junk food! Elizabeth Chambers sees no problem with her and Armie Hammer’s kids eating sweets before bed — in moderation.

The Texas native, 38, posted a Monday, November 9, Instagram Story video of her daughter, Harper, 5, and son, Ford, 3, gushing about the “really great” Nutella pizza they were eating in bed.

“Baths done. Pajamas on. Teeth brushed. Stories read,” the Bird Bakery owner captioned the footage. “Then a knock on the door with our beloved Nutella pizza.”

Chambers went on to share a screenshot of a DM from an Instagram troll, reading, “It’s really bad for kids to eat sweets before sleeping and eating that AFTER brushing their teeth too.”

The actress replied, “Yes, they don’t make a habit of it and brushed their teeth again.” She added in a sarcastic message to a supportive follower that the hater was “a 21-year-old non mom, but apparent parental expert.”

Chambers and Hammer, 34, welcomed Harper and Ford in 2014 and 2017, respectively, and announced their decision to coparent following their July split.

“It has been an incredible journey, but together, we’ve decided to turn the page and move on from our marriage,” the former couple wrote in a joint statement at the time. “As we enter into this next chapter, our children and relationship as coparents and dear friends will remain our priority. We understand this news lends itself to public dialogue, but in the interest of our children and our family, we’re asking for privacy, compassion and love during this time.”

Chambers has been living with their little ones in the Cayman Islands amid the coronavirus pandemic, and Hammer requested last month that his estranged wife bring Harper and Ford back to the United States.

“As the coronavirus pandemic worsened in the United States, Elizabeth and Armie elected to stay with their children temporarily in the Cayman Islands where the pandemic appeared to be under greater control,” the Social Network star’s attorneys told Us Weekly at the time. “Armie returned to Los Angeles this past July, with a promise from Elizabeth that she and the children would follow shortly thereafter. To date, however, Elizabeth and the children remain in the Cayman Islands and Armie has not seen the children in several months now.”

The California native went on to request joint primary custody. (When Chambers filed for divorce from him in July, she sought primary physical and joint legal custody.)

A source exclusively told Us earlier this month that the little ones are still abroad “because there is no COVID there and they are able to go to school there, hug and see their friends and have play dates.”

The insider added, “They’re actually attending the same school Armie attended. If they were in L.A., they’d be looking at a computer screen all day.”