Bring it on, mom-shamers! Hilary Duff prepared for backlash after piercing her daughter Mae’s ears on Sunday, November 7.

“Yes! I pierced her ears today,” the Younger alum, 34, captioned an Instagram Story photo of the 7-month-old rocking tiny diamond studs. “Can’t wait for the internet to call me a child abuser … again. Lesss go.”

The former Disney Channel star had her eldest daughter Banks’ ears pierced in July 2019 when she was the same age. (The little one is now 3, celebrating her birthday last month.)

“She has enough hair for a pony. Oh and yes we pierced her ears,” the actress wrote via Instagram at the time.

The Texas native’s social media followers had mixed responses to the upload. “I can’t fathom why you would you think it’s OK to have your daughter’s ears pierced. Causing her a tremendous amount of pain and discomfort,” one troll wrote, while another user added, “Parents have been doing this for YEARS! It’s not painful and not a big deal so back off! Do what you will with your own child.”

The Lizzie McGuire alum shares her daughters with her husband, Matthew Koma. The “Metamorphosis” singer is also the mom of son Luca, 9, with her ex-husband, Mike Comrie.

The former couple split in 2014, and Hilary’s sister, Haylie Duff, exclusively told Us Weekly five years later that the former professional hockey player, 41, is “still very close” with their family.

“Mike is great,” the 7th Heaven alum, 36, said in April 2019. “I think it makes it easy for everybody to coparent or cofamily. Because at the end of the day, it’s about Luca and what’s best for him and we love Mike.”

The Napoleon Dynamite star has two children of her own — Ryan, 6, and Lulu, 3 — with Matt Rosenberg, and her little ones have a close bond with their cousins.

“We always wanted was to have our kids grow up together so when she had Luca, and I was nowhere near ready to have kids, we sort of were like, ‘Maybe we’re not going to have that happen?’” Haylie recalled at the time. “And then now this second time around, it’s been nice because they’re all really little still together.”

Hilary met Koma, 34, in 2015 while collaborating on Breathe In. Breathe Out. The pair dated on and off before getting engaged in May 2019, tying the knot in their Los Angeles home seven months later.