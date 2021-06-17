Not having it! Brittany Cartwright wasn’t afraid to call an Instagram troll out on Wednesday, June 16.

“I just have to put this woman on blast real quick because she has been sending horrible messages about my baby, [Cruz, 2 months], on this page,” the Vanderpump Rules alum, 32, wrote on her Instagram Story, tagging a user. “People need to stop bullying and [making] disgusting comments. Especially when it comes to a child, I will call you out! Unacceptable and disgusting. I pray she gets the help she needs.”

The former reality star went on to share a screenshot of the puking emoji the troll sent in a DM. “Omg what a terrible person you are,” the Kentucky native wrote back. “I will pray for you that you find happiness someday and that you don’t have family members who have to deal with social media bullies like you are. SMH grow up honey.”

During a Q&A session hours later, Cartwright explained that she usually handles trolls in that way.

“My favorite thing to do with trolls is go to their own page, see if they have any children or anything that they really love and comment underneath there, ‘Your children is so beautiful. I hope they never have to deal with social media trolls like you are,’” the former Bravo personality told her followers. “Normally that will wake them up. Like, oh, crap.”

Earlier this month, the new mom clapped back when she was criticized for photographing her son without a seatbelt. “We were parked that’s why he isn’t strapped in,” she captioned a June 3 Instagram photo of her baby boy.

When a social media user commented, “Looks like the car seat headrest needs to go up a notch,” Cartwright wrote, “I already arranged it since this photo, and he was sitting high in the seat, so everything was just fine.”

She and husband Jax Taylor welcomed their son in April. The Michigan native, 41, is over his wife getting slammed on social media, he exclusively told Us Weekly in May.

“Every woman goes through something completely different,” the former SUR bartender explained last month. “That’s why … when people give unsolicited advice, it bothers the hell out of me because everybody’s different. Everybody’s going to breast-feed different[ly] and everyone’s going to gain weight different[ly]. It’s all different. Why can’t you just uplift people? How hard is it to say, ‘You look great.’ Period.”