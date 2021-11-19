Censoring herself. Khloé Kardashian is careful not to post too much about her 3-year-old daughter, True, on social media because she wants to avoid the parenting police.

“I’ve learned that you can’t just post anything because people will comment and say the craziest things,” the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum, 37, told Cosmopolitan UK in her December 2021/January 2022 cover story, published on Friday, November 19. “I’m like, ‘What are you talking about?’”

The reality star reflected on a specific social media upload that sparked controversy: a video of her toddler talking while eating “cut up grapes.”

The Los Angeles native told the magazine: “People were going, ‘Cut the grapes, she’s going to choke.’ And I was like, ‘They’re cut!’ I’m not going to let my child choke. People give unsolicited commentary no matter what you do. So I try and keep True stuff as clear and simple as I can for her sake.”

The Strong Looks Better Naked author doesn’t “want that energy” for her and on-again, off-again boyfriend Tristan Thompson’s child, concluding, “Leave her alone.”

Kardashian went on to share True’s most recent milestones, gushing that the little one is at “the best age” and knows “all these words.”

The Revenge Body host said, “I definitely have more empathy [as a mom]. And the motivation that having a child gives you. You want them to be proud of you so badly. That’s not just work, but my manners and how I treat people. You just carry yourself in a different way, or I try to.”

That being said, time with True is “non-negotiable” for the working mom.

“I try and take her to every gymnastics class, and I schedule things around her schedule,” the former E! personality explained. “I live and die by a schedule! Every single day, everything is accounted for and that gives me a sense of peace because there are typically no surprises. My mom, [Kris Jenner], has always been regimented, so I definitely get that from her.”

The Good American cocreator welcomed True in April 2018, splitting from Thompson, 30, in February 2019 after multiple cheating scandals. The duo briefly reconciled, but now coparent True after calling it quits again in June.