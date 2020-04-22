Take that! Jessie James Decker slammed an Instagram troll who had a problem with her wearing underwear around her and Eric Decker’s three kids.

The fashion designer, 32, posted a photo via Instagram on Tuesday, April 21, of herself resting on a chair with a glass of wine in her hand while wearing slippers, underwear and a white tee. Her dog and one of her sons could be see in the background. “Tuesday,” the Just Jessie author captioned the shot.

When one of the Kittenish creator’s followers commented, “You walk around like that with your kids around,” Jessie replied, “Yes. No different than a swimsuit. I teach my children the body is beautiful. Nothing to be ashamed of.”

The “Flip My Hair” singer went on to write in response to another social media user: “Poor Eric mentioned nicely he was tired of seeing me and my old maternity panties LOL.”

Jessie and the former professional football player, 33, have been quarantining at home amid the coronavirus pandemic with their three little ones — Vivianne, 6, Eric, 4, and Forrest, 2. The couple have celebrated four birthdays while social distancing, documenting their parties on Instagram, from Forrest’s homemade cards to his sister’s cake.

As for the Just Feed Me author, Jessie enjoyed a cookie cake and pink decorations on her big day. “Felt so much love today!” she captioned an April 12 slideshow. “Thanks so much for all the happy birthday wishes. Y’all made me feel real special. Even though we are all at home these days I can’t say I would have had it any other way.”

The athlete added with a post of his own: “Happy Birthday to my queen. I am so grateful for YOU and all the ways your love shines through! You not only make my days better, you make me a better man! Cheers to YOU and another year of beautiful adventures.”

The Minnesota native celebrated his birthday one month earlier with balloons and a banner. “33 looks good on ya baby!” Jessie wrote alongside a March family photo. “Happy birthday morning with daddy!!! Sleepy faces and the iphone timer to capture our morning! Eric got some great gifts including a label maker and a laminator machine lol.”

She and Eric tied the knot in June 2013.