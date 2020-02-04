Shawn Johnson’s 3-month-old daughter, Drew, did her “first flip” during a Monday, February 3, beach trip — and the Olympian is not here for mom-shaming.

“She was PERFECTLY safe so don’t even haha. #momlife #milestone,” the athlete, 28, captioned an Instagram video of her swinging her little one around.

Despite her warning, a social media troll commented, “While she may have been perfectly safe, sometimes you are a bit rough handling such a young baby, and not making her warm enough when you take her out. She needs at least socks if not shoes, as well, and hats.”

The “Couple Things” podcast cohost clapped back, writing, “Were you holding her? Have you physically felt her sweat when she wears socks? Or felt her strength when she stands? Or seen her fuss until she stands up because she hates laying down? Nope. You haven’t. I’m her mama. I know.”

The Winning Balance author went on to slam mom-shaming on her Instagram Story for “making mamas feel like crap.” Johnson explained, “Those [comments] are not good, not nice or worth the effort. … All of us mamas are doing the best that we can. We’re trying, we’re crying, we’re pushing our way through it, so you guys should celebrate all of the mamas out there. If you have advice, try to say it in a very kind way because, let’s be real, none of us know what in the heck we’re doing and we’re all just trying to figure it out. Be kind. … Stop picking on our little babies, OK?”

The Iowa native and her husband, Andrew East, welcomed their little one in November. Johnson opened up to Us Weekly exclusively the following month about her “frustrating and hard” nursing journey.

“I had more meltdowns trying to breast-feed than I ever had in my entire life,” the Dancing With the Stars season 8 winner told Us in December. “She was an amazing eater for about a week and then just said, ‘No, thank you.’ I joke it’s like World War III with her trying to figure that one out. … A lot of meltdowns a lot of tears on both parties.”

The former gymnast “figured it out” by making bottle-feeding her daughter’s “thing.” She gushed to Us about what an “amazing” eater Drew is now.

Johnson and the professional football player, also 28, wed in 2016 and announced in April that they had a little one on the way.