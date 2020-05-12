Sticking up for her son! Loren Brovarnik (née Goldstone) slammed a social media user who insulted her son.

“It’s one thing to TRY and bring me down (insert chuckles) … but bring my son into this — you’re messing with the WRONG mama bear!” the 90 Day Fiancé star, 31, wrote on her Monday, May 11, Instagram Story. “Troll or not, get a f–king life! And get some water because you’re thirsty as hell! You are the a–hole here!”

The reality star shared the Instagram troll’s message, which read, “Ugly baby that will have Tourette’s because the parents are selfish a–holes that should have adopted.”

The New York native went on to post a picture of her 1-month-old son, noting, “Shai is NOT phased by [this].”

She and her husband, Alexei Brovarnik, welcomed their baby boy on April 14. “Everything happens and doesn’t for a reason,” the couple told Us Weekly exclusively at the time. “We were meant to meet our baby boy earlier! With everything going on right now with the virus, this is the smile and light we needed! Baby Brov made his grand debut on 4/14/20 at 4:26 p.m. We are so beyond in love with him and even more in love with each other!”

The TLC personalities shared their infant’s name the following week, “pronounced like ‘shy.’” They wrote via Instagram, “We are so excited to introduce you to our son. We are so in love. … Shai means ‘gift.’”

Loren and Alexei announced in October 2019 that they were expecting their first child together.

“It’s a surreal moment in our lives,” Loren told Us exclusively at the time. “For me, I see a lot of people I know (personally) announcing their own exciting news, and now it’s my turn. I’m excited, terrified, over the moon, nervous and so much more! Alex is hands down the best partner I could have ever asked for during this time.”

Her husband chimed in, “I’m very excited and happy, but nervous and scared at the same time.”