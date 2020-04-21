There he is! Loren Brovarnik and Alexei Brovarnik shared their newborn son’s name one week after the little one’s birth.

“We are so excited to introduce you to our son, Shai Josef Brovarnik,” the new mom, 31, captioned her Tuesday, April 21, Instagram reveal. “We are so in love. (Pronounced like ‘shy’). #teambrovarnik #babybrov.”

In the social media upload, the 90 Day Fiancé stars smiled at the camera with their infant sleeping between them.

Us Weekly broke the news on April 14 that the reality stars had welcomed their first child.

“Everything happens and doesn’t for a reason,” the TLC personalities told Us exclusively at the time. “We were meant to meet our baby boy earlier! With everything going on right now with the virus, this is the smile and light we needed! Baby Brov made his grand debut on 4/14/20 at 4:26 p.m. We are so beyond in love with him and even more in love with each other!”

Shai was born at South Beach’s Mount Sinai Hospital, measuring 19 inches long and weighing 5 pounds and 10 ounces.

The pair announced that Loren was pregnant in October 2019. “It’s a surreal moment in our lives,” the New York native told Us exclusively at the time. “For me, I see a lot of people I know (personally) announcing their own exciting news, and now it’s my turn. I’m excited, terrified, over the moon, nervous and so much more! Alex is hands down the best partner I could have ever asked for during this time.”

The then-pregnant star added, “The first trimester wasn’t easy for me, and he was and is an amazing support system. We are just overjoyed and cannot wait to meet our baby this spring! The fact that it happened in Israel just makes it that much more special for us. We have been through a lot, and we’re just so excited for this next journey together!”

Her “Get the Gossip” podcast cohost, 25, chimed in, “I’m very excited and happy, but nervous and scared at the same time.”