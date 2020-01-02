Surprise! Pregnant Loren Bovarnik and her husband, Alexei Brovarnik, revealed that they have a baby boy on the way.

“Our first [family] pic of 2020 brings us so much joy because today is the day we officially share that BabyBrov is a BOY!” Loren, 31, captioned Thursday, January 2, gender reveal photos on Instagram. “We were a smidge surprised needless to say, but we wouldn’t have it any other way! And we just can’t wait to meet our son this May! #teambrovarnik #babybrov #May2020 #boymom #blessed.”

Alexei, also 31, added with a post of his own: “Loren was I bit shocked but I knew it.”

Us Weekly broke the news in October that the 90 Day Fiancé stars are expecting their first child. “It’s a surreal moment in our lives. For me, I see a lot of people I know (personally) announcing their own exciting news, and now it’s my turn,” the pregnant reality star told Us at the time. “I’m excited, terrified, over the moon, nervous and so much more! Alex is hands down the best partner I could have ever asked for during this time.”

As for the Israel native, he told Us: “I’m very excited and happy, but nervous and scared at the same time.”

While Loren’s first trimester “wasn’t easy,” her husband stepped up to support her. “He was and is an amazing support system,” the New York native revealed. “We are just overjoyed and cannot wait to meet our baby this spring! The fact that it happened in Israel just makes it that much more special for us. We have been through a lot, and we’re just so excited for this next journey together!”

The pair shared a baby bump photo with Us exclusively at the time, as well as a sonogram shot.

Loren and Alexei tied the knot in September 2015 and July 2016 with one United States wedding and one Israel celebration. The Pillow Talk stars now live in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Keep scrolling to see photos from the TLC personalities’ gender reveal party.