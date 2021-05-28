Private parents! Jason Derulo and Jena Frumes have opted not to show their baby boy’s face on social media — and they aren’t here for haters’ comments about their decision.

“I’ve been very private this entire journey, which has brought me so much peace,” the model, 27, captioned a Thursday, May 27, Instagram Story post with her 2-week-old son, Jason, turned away from the camera. “It’s MY choice not to expose my baby’s face online. A lot of y’all feel too entitled to voice opinions NO ONE asked for. My baby is beautiful and 100 percent healthy, but at this time, my baby is brand new to the world. I refuse to let the negative energy of social media mess with my family’s energy.”

She and the singer, 31, will show the infant when they’re “ready,” Frumes went on to write. “Until then, keeping all this perfection to ourselves to enjoy.”

The New Jersey native went on to share a graphic reading, “Privacy is power. What people don’t know, they can’t ruin.”

The new mom also snapped a screenshot of a negative comment. “Just don’t post the damn baby if u not gonna show his face. Doing the most,” the message read. The Wild ‘N Out alum replied, “Imagine being this and about someone not showing you what their kid looks like.”

She and the songwriter welcomed their first child earlier this month. “The happiest day of my life bringing our baby boy (Jason King Derulo) home,” the Florida native captioned an Instagram video at the time. “He’s so lucky to have such a strong caring hero of a mother.”

Frumes posted a photo of their newborn’s hand, writing, “A glimpse of my first week with our healthy handsome little king. Life now has so much more meaning and I am so grateful. I’m so so so in love with this little boy he’s everything I never knew I needed. 05/08/21.”

One week later, Frumes clapped back at Instagram trolls accusing her of Photoshopping her postpartum body.

“My ‘photoshopped calf muscles,’” she sarcastically captioned an Instagram Story upload earlier this month. “IDK why they’re so big, they just are, trust me, I do not need them photoshop them bigger. And yes, those are breast pads for leakage. I’ll never understand ya’ll tryna tear down people but anyways.”

Frumes then stepped onto a scale to show her followers her weight — 121 pounds.