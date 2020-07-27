Telling her side. Megan Thee Stallion returned to social media with an emotional update about her terrifying shooting and her recovery after surgery.

“I was shot in both of my feet and I had to get surgery to get the s—t taken out, to get the bullets taken out,” the “Hot Girl Summer” rapper, 25, said via Instagram Live on Monday, July 27, while tearing up. “I had to get surgery. It was super scary. It was just the worst experience of my life and it’s not funny. It’s nothing to joke about and nothing for y’all to go and be making fake stories about. I didn’t put my hands on nobody. I didn’t deserve to get shot. I didn’t do s—t.”

Megan (real name Megan Jovon Ruth Pete) continued, “Thank God that the bullets didn’t touch bones. They didn’t break tendons. I know my mama and daddy, my granny had to be looking out for me with that one because where the bullets hit at, it missed everything, but the motherf—ker was in there.”

Megan added that recovering from the injuries “definitely made me realize how to move forward,” noting that she “wasn’t taking enough time for myself.”

In addition to her Instagram Live update, Megan also posted a stunning photo of herself that read, “Unbreakable 💜.” The image was accompanied by a video, where she flashed her massive diamond necklace and fancy watch.

Megan was transported to a Los Angeles-area hospital on July 12 after sustaining gunshot wounds on both feet. The “Savage” artist was with Tory Lanez at the time of the incident. Earlier that evening, they were both hanging out at Kylie Jenner’s house.

The 28-year-old “Stupid Again” rapper, born Daystar Peterson, was arrested on a felony gun charge. Lanez posted bail and was released later that day. He is expected to appear in court in October.

Rumors speculated that Megan was also arrested alongside Lanez, but she clarified via Instagram that she was “never” taken into police custody. “This whole experience was an eye opener and a blessing in disguise,” she wrote in her post’s caption on July 15. “I hate that it took this experience for me to learn how to protect my energy.”

In that same Instagram update, the “Captain Hook” hitmaker further clarified the inaccuracies on the “narrative” circulating the internet. “On Sunday morning, I suffered gunshot wounds, as a result of a crime that was committed against me and done with the intention to physically harm me,” she explained at the time, sharing a screenshot of a pre-typed statement. “I was never arrested, the police officers drove me to the hospital where I underwent surgery to remove the bullets.”

Megan continued, “I’m incredibly thankful to be alive and that I’m expected to make a full recovery, but it was important for me to clarify the details about this traumatic night. I’m currently focused on my recovery, so I can return back to my life and back to making music as soon as possible.”

Two days later, Megan tweeted that Black women “are so unprotected & we hold so many things in to protect the feelings of others w/o considering our own.”

Us Weekly has reached out to reps for Megan and Lanez for comment.