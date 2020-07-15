Speaking her peace. Megan Thee Stallion (real name Megan Jovon Ruth Pete) is sharing her side of things after being shot on Sunday, July 12.

“The narrative that is being reported about Sunday’s morning events are inaccurate and I’d like to set the record straight,” the Texas native, 25, wrote in a statement via Instagram on Wednesday, July 15.

The “Captain Hook” singer shared the facts of her Sunday ordeal, after numerous reports claimed that she had been arrested over the weekend alongside Tory Lanez while in the Hollywood Hills area of Los Angeles, following an altercation where gunshots were heard.

“On Sunday morning, I suffered gunshot wounds, as a result of a crime that was committed against me and done with the intention to physically harm me,” the rapper explained. “I was never arrested.”

Stallion noted that the police on the scene drove her to the hospital where she “underwent surgery to remove the bullets” from her body.

“I’m incredibly grateful to be alive and that I’m expected to make a full recovery,” she continued. “It was important for me to clarify the details about this traumatic night. I’m currently focused on my recovery, so I can return back to my life and back to making music as soon as possible.”

The “Savage” singer reiterated her side of the story in the Instagram caption she paired with her statement.

“I was never arrested. This whole experience was an eye opener and a blessing in disguise,” she wrote. “I hate that it took this experience for me to learn how to protect my energy.”

Those close to the artist are happy she’s alive, a source told Us Weekly exclusively on Wednesday. “Everyone around Megan is glad that she is OK, or at least as OK as can be given the circumstances,” the insider said. “The outcome could’ve been much worse.”

It is unclear as to who shot the musician, but Lanez (real name Daystar Peterson) was arrested on Sunday by the Los Angeles Police Department – Hollywood, according to court documents obtained by Us.

He was taken into custody and released on bail of $35,000 the same day he was booked. The documents list the charge level as a felony. The Canadian rapper, 27, is due in court on October 13.

TMZ reported on Monday, July 13, that police were called to a disturbance in the Hollywood Hills on Sunday at 4:30 a.m. following an altercation in an SUV. Witnesses told the outlet that there was an argument in the car and then shots were fired in the air before the vehicle sped away.

Officers reportedly located the SUV shortly after the incident and both Stallion and Lanez were inside. Stallion was injured on her foot and was taken to the hospital, while Lanez was taken to jail after the officers found a gun inside the car. The outlet later reported that there were four shell casings recovered from the scene.