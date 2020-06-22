Megan Thee Stallion Slays in a Teeny Thong and Thigh-High Boots

Giddy up! Megan Thee Stallion serves up another super hot look, this time in an itty bitty white thong and white cowboy hat.

On Sunday, June 21, the rapper shared a video of herself modeling a sexy ensemble as music played in the background. She paired her undies with a matching crop top tied up underneath her chest and over-the-knee zebra print boots with black embellishments. She topped off the whole thing with a set of layered necklaces, bracelets and butt-grazing black locks, which seamlessly swayed as she struck a pose and showed off her curves from all angles.

View this post on Instagram So is outside officially open or? A post shared by Hot Girl Meg (@theestallion) on Jun 21, 2020 at 12:54pm PDT

The clip appears to be a throwback taken backstage somewhere, with clothes racks and makeup stations spotted behind her. Clearly antsy to show off her style to the outside world after self quarantining due to the COVID-19 pandemic, she captioned the clip, “So is outside officially open or?”

The “Savage” singer is not shy about flaunting her enviable physique, whether it’s in a sexy lacy lingerie set or a teeny tiny swimsuit. And who can blame her? She looks off the charts incredible!

We’re even taking notes on how to have our very own ‘hot girl summer’ based off her bikini pics. From black string pieces to head turn-worthy neon numbers, she’s all about standing out, not blending in. #Goals! If you’re a fan and want to copy her swim style, you can stock up on most of the swimsuits in one place. After all, most of her top looks come from the affordable and trendy brand, Fashion Nova.

She even joined the growing list of sexy A-listers to model Rihanna’s lingerie line, Savage Fenty. On Thursday, June 18, she shared a series of videos and pics of herself modeling at least three different sets of undergarments.

