Defending her decision. Bekah Martinez let Instagram trolls know that she sees no problem with continuing to breast-feed her 17-month-old daughter, Ruth.

“My daughter is NOT EVEN 18 months and I’m already getting comments like this,” the Bachelor alum, 25, captioned her Thursday, July 30, Instagram Story. She shared a screenshot of a message reading, “This is disgusting. She’s too old and is going to have psychological issues when she’s older now.”

The California native wrote, “This makes me want to nurse her until, like, age 7. If a child is voluntarily nursing (by the way it’s REALLY hard to get a child to involuntarily breast-feed so it’s ridiculous when people claim someone’s ‘forcing’ their child to feed), there is NOTHING psychologically damaging about nursing through and even past the toddler years.”

The former reality star explained that the “NATURAL and NORMAL age of weaning is between 2 and 4,” noting, “I’m not saying that to shame people who initiate weaning earlier (I don’t think there’s anything wrong with it and would do it myself if I ever felt overwhelmed with breast-feeding), BUT it’s absurd when people freak out over a 3-year-old or an 18-MONTH-OLD still nursing!! It’s NORMAL.”

Martinez, who also shares son Franklin, 1 month, with her boyfriend, Grayston Leonard, shared a sweet shot of Ruth nursing on Tuesday, July 28. “Never made plans to nurse thing long, but never made plans to wean so here we are,” the former ABC personality captioned the Instagram Story photo.

The “Chatty Broads” podcast cohost previously said that she would breast-feed Ruth as long as they “both want[ed] to.” She gushed about the “bonding time” in November 2019, writing, “There’s nothing f–king weird about a 2-year-old still nursing. It’s soothing time and boosts the immune system. It’s only weird if you’ve still got it in your head that breasts are inherently sexual, even between mother and child, and if that’s the case, who’s the weird one?”