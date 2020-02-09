Meghan King Edmonds Slams Mom-Shamers as She Shares Lingerie Photo

Meghan King Edmonds got proactive with mom-shamers, warning them against criticizing her as she bared her body in a mirror selfie that showed her wearing nothing but lingerie.

“BUT YOU’RE A MOTHER @averyroselingerie,” the Real Housewives of Orange County alum, 35, captioned an Instagram photo on Saturday, February 8. “PS To all the ‘Nancy’s in Nebraska’: as you become overly concerned with a stranger just remember ima still do me Brb gotta go live my best life byeeeee.”

“You look hot mama. Who cares what the haters gonna say,” her former costar Tamra Judge commented on the post.

Another fan wrote, “You are a beautiful mother but in my opinion just put on a little more weight. Not much just a little. I would watch you on the reality show and you looked good then. You have a beautiful body but a little more weight. Not shaming you at all. But if your happy with it I am happy for you. HANDS DOWN A FUN MOM AND THE KIDS ARE SUPER HAPPY! THAT IS WHAT COUNTS!”

The former Bravo star, who split from husband Jim Edmonds in October after five years of marriage, admitted in December that the emotional trauma of her divorce has taken a physical toll on her.

“Y’all, I’M SKINNY,” she wrote in a blog post. “I’ve always been thin. For the record, I am naturally thin and I’ve always had a healthy relationship with food. But right now, I am too skinny. I don’t like it.”

She continued, “I agree, I’m too thin. Acknowledgement is powerful and allows me to psychologically take back control. However, you hurt me when you mention it. I’m working on it.”

Us Weekly broke the news of Meghan and Jim’s divorce amid allegations that the former MLB star cheated on his wife with one of their four nannies. (Both Jim, 49, and the nanny have denied the allegations.)

Meghan, who shares daughter Aspen, 3, and twin boys Hart and Hayes, 19 months, with her estranged husband, also wrote in her blog post about the major upheavals in her life.

“I am not OK. Within the last 5 months I have found out my son [Hart] has a lifelong brain injury, my husband had a sexting relationship with another woman, my husband also betrayed me with his inappropriate relationship with a nanny, my husband filed for divorce via the tabloids, the police questioned my fitness as a mother, I took a new job as a podcaster, and I moved into a new home in California so I can devote family time to all of my kids during Hart’s therapy,” she wrote on December 15. “Let me reiterate: all of this has happened within the last 150 days. ONE HUNDRED AND FIFTY DAYS.”

She admitted in an interview with Us last month that her coparenting relationship with the retired professional baseball player — they share 50/50 custody — isn’t great.

“I wish it was better,” she told Us on January 17 while promoting her iHeart Radio podcast, “Intimate Knowledge.”