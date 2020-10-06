Eva Longoria Says Mom-Shaming Is ‘Real’ While Raising Son Santiago

Conquering criticism! Eva Longoria has experienced mom-shaming while raising her son, Santiago, and “never want[s] to be that person.”

The actress, 45, said during the Monday, October 5, episode of the “Anna Faris Is Unqualified” podcast that “the mom-shamers of the world are real.”

Because of that, the Desperate Housewives alum doesn’t like to share her specific parenting tactics. “I am never going to tell someone how to parent,” the Texas native explained to Anna Faris. “I am in no way an expert of being a mom. That question of, ‘How do you do it all?’ Even answering it makes other women feel less sometimes. I’ll hear it, and I’m like … ‘Oh, great. She has it together. Maybe I’m not doing something right.’”

Longoria, who shares her 2-year-old with husband José Bastòn, acknowledged that she has “a village” helping her.

“I have a huge family,” the Golden Globe nominee explained. “I have an amazing husband who supports me, I have amazing sisters and I have amazing girlfriends who have kids the same age. We all chip in and get it done.”

The Lowriders star welcomed her baby boy in June 2018. One year later, Longoria exclusively told Us Weekly that “not sleeping when [she] was breast-feeding” was the hardest part of motherhood.

“Just being awake every three hours,” she told Us in July 2019. “That was exhausting, but so rewarding in its own way.”

The Telenovela alum also shared Santiago’s milestones at the time, explaining, “He is saying ‘Mama’ and ‘Papa’ and he’s standing. He’s not walking yet, but he’s standing. He just has such a personality.”

In May of that same year, Longoria exclusively told Us that the little one is already taking after her. “He’s very funny, he’s very happy, he loves everybody [and] he goes to everybody,” she gushed in May 2019. “He’s just sweet and kind. He’s just really interested and curious in everybody, so that’s pretty reflective of me because he’s curious.”