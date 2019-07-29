



It’s been a year! Eva Longoria celebrated her son Santiago’s 1st birthday in June and reminisced on their first 12 months together.

The hardest part of parenthood so far? “Not sleeping when I was breast-feeding,” the actress, 44, told Us Weekly exclusively at Holly Robinson Peete’s 21st Annual DesignCare Gala on Saturday, July 27. “Just being awake every three hours. That was exhausting, but so rewarding in its own way.”

The Desperate Housewives alum, who welcomed her son in June 2018 with José Bastòn, also shared the little one’s latest milestones. “He is saying ‘Mama’ and ‘Papa’ and he’s standing,” she told Us. “He’s not walking yet, but he’s standing. He just has such a personality.”

Longoria and her husband, 51, don’t want any more babies in their brood “right now” and are enjoying their early days with Santiago. The Telenovela alum gushed about him on his birthday with a sweet Instagram shoutout.

“When did this happen?!!! I have a one year old! Y’all he’s not a baby anymore, he’s a toddler,” she wrote on social media at the time. “This past year has been the best year of my life. Having this beautiful soul to wake up to every morning and to put to bed every night has been magical. Every laugh and giggle that comes out of your mouth and every smile that crosses your face has been pure joy! Thank you for choosing me as your mamá! I love you amor mio! Happy Birthday, Santi baby!”

The mother-son pair celebrated his special day at Disneyland Park in Anaheim, California, the following day. Longoria and Santiago were all smiles as the toddler met Mickey Mouse.

In May, the Texas native told Us exclusively that her son is already taking after her. “He’s very funny, he’s very happy, he loves everybody [and] he goes to everybody,” she revealed at the time. “He’s just sweet and kind. He’s just really interested and curious in everybody, so that’s pretty reflective of me because he’s curious.”

With reporting by Kayley Stumpe

