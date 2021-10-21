Defending herself. Alexa PenaVega clapped back at mom-shamers after severing her 2-year-old son Kingston’s finger with a bathroom door.

“Social media can be really frustrating,” the Spy Kids star, 33, captioned a Wednesday, October 20, Instagram video. “But after seeing the comments about people questioning my parenting and assuming I slammed a door in a fit of rage … absolutely not. I simply closed the door. That is literally what happened. I know I will never be able to please everyone and people will be ugly to be ugly … and for those people, all I can do is pray for them.”

In the social media upload, the actress showed her family’s bathroom door. “I didn’t see his fingers in the hinge, so I just closed it,” the Florida native explained. “It sucks so much, but it was that simple.”

The Ruby & the Rockits alum’s husband, Carlos PenaVega, showed his support, commenting, “Love u! Your [sic] an amazing momma — things happen!! How close it’s made our family is unreal!! Don’t ever change! You do you boo.”

The couple, who also share son Ocean, 4, and daughter Rio, 5 months, revealed their toddler’s “traumatic” accident on Tuesday, October 19.

“While getting the kids ready for bed, I shut Kingston’s fingers in the hinge of the bathroom door,” the Sleepover star wrote via Instagram Stories. “His first finger is bruised and a little bloody, but his middle finger took the brunt of it and was severed from the first knuckle near the tip. It was the most traumatic thing we’ve had go through as a family. The mom guilt and the shame was really hard to get through. But thank God for the sweet little bruiser Kingston is.”

The Big Time Rush member, 32, “swooped in like Superman” and the little one was “a champ,” Alexa went on to write.

“It took a minute for all of us to process what happened,” she concluded. “If anything, it made us all love each other even more and humbled us completely. Thankfully, Kingston is already doing flips like nothing happened. Gosh, I love my babies. … They were not able to reattach the piece of his finger. Poor baby. But the other nine are so cute! He’ll be more than fine.”

The Dancing With the Stars alum gave an update on Kingston’s health on Wednesday, gushing that he is “doing great.” Alexa also showed a glimpse of his yellow cast in the footage.