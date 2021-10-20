On the mend. Alexa PenaVega’s son Kingston, 2, lost the tip of his finger after a “traumatic” accident on Friday, October 15.

“While getting the kids ready for bed, I shut Kingston’s fingers in the hinge of the bathroom door,” the Spy Kids star, 33, captioned her Tuesday, October 19, Instagram Story. “His first finger is bruised and a little bloody, but his middle finger took the brunt of it and was severed from the first knuckle near the tip. It was the most traumatic thing we’ve had go through as a family. The mom guilt and the shame was really hard to get through. But thank God for the sweet little bruiser Kingston is.”

The Ruby & the Rockits alum noted that not only was the toddler a “little trouper handling his injury like a champ,” but her husband, Carlos PenaVega, was also taking “amazing” care of him.

“[He] swooped in like Superman,” the actress wrote. “It took a minute for all of us to process what happened. If anything, it made us all love each other even more and humbled us completely. Thankfully, Kingston is already doing flips like nothing happened. Gosh, I love my babies.”

The Florida native added that “guilt and shame is not from God,” so she “toss[ed] that out the window” and forgave herself.

“They were not able to reattach the piece of his finger,” Alexa concluded. “Poor baby. But the other nine are so cute! He’ll be more than fine.”

She and the Big Time Rush member, 32, are also the parents of son Ocean, 4, and daughter Rio, 5 months. The pair “don’t have any help” raising their three kids, she revealed in June.

“There are days that I definitely wish I did,” the Sleepover star wrote via Instagram Stories at the time, noting that “self care” is a major struggle for her and the musician. “We’ll cook, we’ll clean, we’ll watch kids, we’ll work, we’ll do all that stuff all day long, but we totally feel guilty when we do stuff for ourselves which is silly because we know that’s silly. But we’re working on it.”

The couple tied the knot in January 2014 in Mexico, five months after their engagement. Alexa was previously married to producer Sean Covel from 2010 to 2012.