On their own! Alexa PenaVega and Carlos PenaVega have their hands full with three children at home.

When an Instagram user asked the actress, 32, whether she had “any help,” specifically referencing a housekeeper or a nanny, Alexa replied, “We don’t although there are days that I definitely wish I did.”

Another one of the Spy Kids star’s followers asked who helps her, and she posted a photo of Carlos, 31. “This cutie right here,” Alexa wrote.

The couple struggle with “self-care” while raising Ocean, 4, Kingston, 23 months, and Rio, 1 month, she added on her Instagram Story. “We’ll cook, we’ll clean, we’ll watch kids, we’ll work, we’ll do all that stuff all day long, but we totally feel guilty when we do stuff for ourselves which is silly because we know that’s silly,” the Ruby & the Rockits star explained. “But we’re working on it.”

The couple wed in 2014 and celebrated their fifth anniversary with gushing Instagram tributes. “Five years married today,” the Big Time Rush member wrote in January 2019. “@vegaalexa YOU ARE PERFECT!! That is all. Thanks to everyone for all the anniversary love. We are super thankful for all of you. Thanks to everyone who came out and celebrated with us five years ago!!! Even the 300 fans who watched from the beach in Mexico.”

Alexa, for her part, reflected on their “best day ever,” writing, “Only the absolute best adventures with you!!! Five years of JOY, tons of laughter. I mean TONS OF LAUGHTER, PEACE, LOVE, SPIRITUAL growth, FUN, ADVENTURES and making the greatest little boy on the planet OCEAN! I love you @therealcarlospena!”

The pair welcomed Kingston six months later, exclusively telling Us Weekly after his July 2019 birth that Ocean was a “great big brother.”

The Florida native explained to Us, “Ocean is such a bruiser. He is tough, he is huge for his age. … I think he needed a boy to wrestle with and to just explore and adventure with. So it’s perfect [that Kingston joined the family].”

Rio arrived in May. The infant kicked “some serious booty in the NICU” before heading home to her older siblings. “I was so thankful for any time with her outside of her incubator!” Alexa told her Instagram followers at the time. “And now I am just SO happy to be home with our sweet little girl.”