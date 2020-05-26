Clapping back! Leah Messer slammed social media trolls for their negative comments about her daughter Ali, who suffers from a rare form of muscular dystrophy.

“Some of the comments on a photo of me with Ali are despicable,” the Teen Mom 2 star, 28, tweeted on Sunday, May 24. “I’m sickened. What world are we living and raising our children in?”

The reality star went on to write, “Let’s teach all of our kids that we are each born with unique differences that make us the beautiful individuals we are!!! We are all different and that is BEAUTIFUL!”

The Hope, Grace & Faith author welcomed Ali and her twin sister, Aleeah, in 2009 with her ex-husband Corey Simms. The West Virginia native revealed the following year that Ali had developmental delays. The little one’s rare form of muscular dystrophy is degenerative and will progress as she gets older, eventually confining her to a wheelchair.

Messer, who also shares daughter Adalynn, 7, with her ex-husband Jeremy Calvert, told Us Weekly exclusively in April 2019 how Ali’s sisters support her.

“[My daughters are] there for each other,” she shared at the time. “They’ll help each other. They’re defending each other. That’s what matters.”

The former cheerleader went on to tell Us, “Aleeah had trouble for a while because Ali does require a lot of attention with her medical stuff, but as time as progressed, we have found a way that works for us, giving Aleeah her attention or her own time. She’s in things, then Ali’s in things. We just found a way.”

Ali is “doing great,” she said. “We just went to Columbus and she had a wonderful appointment. She told her therapist, ‘My heart is great, I passed all my tests. I did an amazing job.’”

When it comes to coparenting while quarantining amid the coronavirus pandemic, Messer and her exes are “doing great,” she told Us last month.

“Jeremy and I have a different relationship than Corey and I, but we still all coparent well and, at the end of the day, the kids are our first priority all the time,” the MTV personality explained to Us in April.