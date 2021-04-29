Scheana Shay posted a YouTube blog two days after giving birth to her baby girl, Summer, and the Vanderpump Rules star is not here for criticism.

The Bravo personality, 35, shared a screenshot of an Instagram DM on Wednesday, April 28, reading, “Omg FOCUS ON YOUR PREECLAMPSIA!!! Seriously you want to preach and talk about it but still freaking worried about your blog?? Girl we have other in vitro mommies and you’re being so inconsiderate. We all stood by you so maybe you need to stand by us. SO SELFISH.”

The reality star, who gave birth to her daughter on Monday, April 26, wrote that she was “only focused” on her and the infant’s health.

“She’s doing just fine, and I’m improving each day here,” the California native clapped back. “I’m not ‘worried’ about my vlog. I already shot this and post every week, and it has some great CPR training for people. How about you watch over the next three weeks as I navigate through having HELLP syndrome at the hospital? Hasn’t been all sunshine and rainbows!”

The “One More Time” singer first opened up about her health issues on Tuesday, April 27, while debuting her little one via Instagram. After gushing about how “full” her heart feels as a new mom, Shay explained that HELLP syndrome was a more severe variant of preeclampsia.

“Almost 24 hours after being induced, my blood pressure was extremely elevated,” the “Scheananigans With Scheana Shay” podcast host wrote at the time. “My doctor said I was lucky, and we caught this just in time to treat as it’s very unusual to be caught so late, in postpartum. Until this morning, I was on a magnesium drip that made me extremely lethargic and flu-like, shivering uncontrollably to the point where I felt like I was seizing. Having not caught this condition in time, that would have been likely. I am still being monitored closely for elevated liver enzymes and low blood platelets and not sure how much longer we will be here.”

Her partner, Brock Davies, noted in a post of his own that Shay was “doing great” in the high-risk unit, writing, “Baby and daddy are holding down the room for mamma. Thank you everyone who reached out and the amazing staff.”

The Aussie, who is also the father of two children from a previous relationship, announced in October 2020 that he and the Azusa Pacific University grad were expecting their first child together. The pair previously suffered a miscarriage in June 2020.

“Thank you for showing me how badly I wanted to be a mom and I truly believe you will come back to me in my next pregnancy,” Shay wrote in a touching Instagram post about her loss earlier this month. “To my rainbow baby girl, thank you for blessing me with the most amazing pregnancy I ever could’ve imagined. … I cannot wait to hold you in my arms and I will always and forever protect you.”