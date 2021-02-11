Sticking up for herself! Scheana Shay has chosen to defend herself against the parenting police time and time again.

The Vanderpump Rules star announced in October 2020 that she is pregnant with her and Brock Davies’ rainbow baby after a previous miscarriage — and the reality star was mom-shamed only one month later. Ahead of her baby girl’s arrival, the California native has clapped back at comments about her belly button ring, her diaper purchases and more.

The “Scheananigans With Scheana Shay” podcast host’s mom, Erika van Olphen, even stood up for Shay when haters accused her of conceiving her baby as a “trend” following costars Stassi Schroeder, Lala Kent and Brittany Cartwright’s pregnancy reveals. (The Next Level Basic author shared her news in June 2020, followed by the Give Them Lala Beauty creator and the Kentucky native three months later.)

“As Scheana’s mom, I’d like to first say ‘thank you’ to all the beautiful messages and well wishes,” Olphen tweeted in October 2020. “I’d also like to address those who think they know her story and or that she got pregnant as a ‘trend’ or a competition with her other castmates! First of all, if you truly knew Scheana and or followed her on her YouTube channel, you would know that she has struggled with fertility for years. She has gone through two rounds of freezing her eggs and while deciding to possibly do a third round, she was blessed with a pregnancy.”

She went on to address her daughter’s “sad” miscarriage, adding, “Afterward, her doctor advised her to wait one ovulation/one period cycle and she could try again! For those who said she should’ve waited six months, she followed doc’s orders. After waiting over a month, to our surprise she got pregnant again. Yes, she was scared but so very grateful!!”

Prior to becoming a parent, the Bravo personality has been outspoken against Instagram trolls. When social media users told her to “grow up” in August 2019, asking her, “who dresses like that at your age,” she was quick to reply. “Grow up?” she said at the time. “So don’t go to costume parties? Got it lol.”

Keep scrolling to see the “One More Time” singer’s parenting police clapbacks.