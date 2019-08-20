Not everyone appreciated the dominatrix costume Scheana Shay wore as she celebrated her younger sister’s 22nd birthday on Monday, August 19. The Vanderpump Rules star went on the defensive after multiple Instagram users told her to dress more maturely.

“Scheana, grow up. Aren’t you like 35?” one commenter wrote after Scheana, 34, posted an Instagram photo of herself in costume next to younger sister Cortney van Olphen, who had donned a Barbie outfit for the night out at Electric Pussycat in Glendale, California.

The Instagram critic added, “Who dresses like that at your age?”

Other users, however, rose to Scheana’s defense. “She’s unattached and has no kids,” one wrote. “She seems fine to me 🤷‍♀️. Getting older doesn’t mean you have to stop having fun.”

The reality star herself chimed in on Monday to endorse that comment and to clap back at her haters. “Lol. Right!?” she replied. “Grow up? So don’t go to costume parties? Got it lol.”

Another supporter? Vanderpump Rules costar James Kennedy, who commented on the pic with four fire emojis.

In any event, the Instagram trolls probably didn’t do much to dampen Scheana’s spirits as she marked Cortney’s special day. “Happy happy 22nd birthday little sis!” she captioned the post. “We really are night and day. I love it. I remember being so excited for you to turn 16 so you could pick me up at bars LOL and now we can go to them together.”

She continued: “You are my style inspo and I look up to you so much. I couldn’t ask for a better sister. I remember the day you were born and cannot believe that was 22 years ago. I would do anything in the world for you and would legit be lost without you.”

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on Youtube!