Imagination, life is your creation! Kylie Jenner gave Us a glimpse into her fantasy world with her 2018 Halloween costume.

The Kylie Cosmetics creator, 21, posted a photo of herself dressed to the nines as a Barbie doll. Jenner stunned in a shimmery hot pink leotard designed by Bryan Hearns and a blonde wig as she posed in a life-size toy box. “Life is Plastic, It’s Fantastic,” she captioned the Instagram picture taken by photographer Greg Swales on Wednesday, October 31.

Jenner has been getting into the spooky spirit throughout the month of October. The Life of Kylie alum took to Instagram on Tuesday, October 30, to debut sweet snapshots of herself and 8-month-old daughter Stormi Webster, who she shares with boyfriend Travis Scott, twinning as butterflies. The mother-daughter duo sported light pink wings and stylish ensembles as they prepared to ring in the holiday. One day prior, Jenner and Stormi gave Us a fright as they dressed in skeleton costumes.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star has been making sure her daughter has the ideal first Halloween. Earlier this month, Jenner and Scott, 26, took Stormi to Underwood Farms in Los Angeles. The family of three spent time walking through corn mazes, hanging out on haystacks and selecting the perfect pumpkins.

Last year, Jenner did not disappoint during the scariest time of the year. The makeup maven wore an icy blonde wig and a stylish white dress to complete her angel costume. Meanwhile, best friend Jordyn Woods brought the heat with a red wig and bold eye shadow.

For the latest beauty and style trends, subscribe to our new podcast "Get Tressed With Us" below!





