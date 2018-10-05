As if Halloween couldn’t get any sweeter! Kylie Jenner announced tha ther brand Kylie cosmetics will be releasing a spooky-inspired collection and it’s sure to be a success — not only is the beauty empire valued at $800 million this year according to Forbes, but many of her previous capsules have been a smash. Some past hits: She released the Kris x Kylie collection on Mother’s Day of this year inspired by momager Kris Jenner, collaborated with older sister Kim to launch the KKW x KYLIE 4 piece lip kit, dropped a collection inspired by her daughter, Stormi, called The Weather Collection and most recently worked with best friend Jordyn Woods to add the Kylie x Jordyn collection to Kylie Cosmetics. And now the youngest of the Kardashian-Jenner siblings is said to be releasing a line based off of one of her favorite holidays: Halloween.

Kylie Jenner’s Post-Baby Street Style Is 100

The collection is set to be released on October 12, just in time for fans to prep for the holiday. It will feature a “Vampire” Lip Kit with a deep red lippie titled “Bite Me” and four lipsticks named: “Creep It Real,” “Spider Bite,” “Haunt It” and “Monster.” The launch also includes two liquid glitter eyeshadows named “Hello Ghordeous” and “Witch and Famous,” a highlighter that Kylie explains “comes off gold on the skin” and a nine-shade eyeshadow palette with holiday-themed names such as “Hex On My Ex,” “Bat Sh*t Crazy” and “Hey Pumpkin.”

Kylie Jenner Celebrates Kylie x Jordyn Launch With Kris Jenner, Kourtney and Khloe Kardashian: Photos

Jordyn Woods Reveals the Best Part About Working With BFF Kylie Jenner on the Kylie x Jordyn Collection

The shades range are bold (think of that vamp bite) and mainly fall in the warm fall-inspired tones. And if that weren’t enough to entice you to the dark side, Kylie has truly upped her packaging game for this one. The entire collection is in 3D! Yes, 3D. The box comes with a set of 3D glasses to make the ghosts, ghouls and mummy decorations come to life.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!