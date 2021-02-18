Pregnant Scheana Shay Shares Maternity Shoot Photos From Hawaii Babymoon

A beach babymoon! Pregnant Scheana Shay and Brock Davies vacationed in Hawaii ahead of their first child’s arrival — and shared gorgeous maternity photos taken during their trip.

“I still can’t believe in just nine weeks I get to hold my baby girl,” the Vanderpump Rules star, 35, captioned a Wednesday, February 17, Instagram slideshow. “A moment I’ve waited for my whole life captured.”

The Aussie, 30, commented, “Honey, you’re going to be an amazing mother,” while fellow Bravo personality Brittany Cartwright called the pictures “so gorgeous.”

In the waterfall photo shoot, the California native wore a floral headband, a lace dress and a yellow bikini. A rainbow could be seen behind her, which the “Scheananigans With Scheana Shay” podcast host attributed to her upcoming rainbow baby.

Shay announced in October 2020 that she is expecting her first child, Davies’ third, after their previous miscarriage. “IT’S ALL HAPPENING APRIL 2021,” the reality star wrote via Instagram at the time. “We are expecting our rainbow baby.”

The personal trainer added with a post of his own: “If I know what love is, it’s because of you. … A little honey is on the way!”

Prior to their pregnancy reveal, the “One More Time” singer had spoken about her family plans with Davies. “I want at least two, and he already has two,” Shay told Maria Menounos in May 2020. “So four I think, for him, is a good number. If in a crazy off chance, [I] get pregnant naturally, twins also run in my family. If I have twin boys, I’m definitely trying again for a girl.”

She added that she hasn’t met his children from a previous relationship “yet.” Shay explained, “Obviously we can’t travel right now [because of the coronavirus pandemic], so we’re hoping to get out there [at some point].”

Us Weekly exclusively confirmed that the couple were in a relationship in November 2019. The pair were introduced by “mutual friends.”

The singer was “not in a rush” to marry the Colorado State University alum, she told Menounos, 42, following her 2017 divorce from Michael Shay. “We’re talking about the future,” she said during the Better Together With Maria Menounos appearance. “There are so many other things you can do to show your love for someone. … We’ll eventually do it.”

