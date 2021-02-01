Starting early. Pregnant Scheana Shay said that her Instagram DMs are already “filling up” with mom-shamers ahead of her daughter’s birth.

The Vanderpump Rules star, 35, showed a screenshot of “just a few of hundreds” on her Sunday, January 31, Instagram Story. “Really?” she captioned the social media upload, which featured comments about her piercing, her diaper purchase and her cat litter.

“Because you, random stranger, said this to me should I return stuff?” the Bravo personality went on to ask in a video. “I mean, I still have three months to go. I can’t imagine what’s to come when I have the baby. Just stop. … All these little tedious messages are so annoying filling up my DMs so I don’t see all the important ones that need to be seen.”

Another Instagram user replied to the reality star’s clapback, calling her “rude AF.” The troll wrote, “Why ask for advice and suggestions. Some may not be what you want to hear. It goes with it. Don’t ask then. Then be rude for people trying to offer genuine important information, otherwise trying to be helpful. Your response is disgusting!”

Shay replied, “I DIDN’T ASK. THAT is my point! I didn’t ask about cats. I didn’t ask about belly button rings. I didn’t ask about how many diapers I need or don’t need. I didn’t ask for opinions on the Baby Brezza. And bc of dumb DMs like this, I will not be checking any more tonight. There was no ‘genuine important information’ given to me. Goodnight Instagram.”

The California native noted that she did previously ask for advice ahead of her glucose test, thanking the supportive followers who specifically responded to that question.

The “One More Time” singer said on Thursday, January 28, that she had to schedule another test after “really high” glucose levels. “Apparently, two out of three of my cousins who have had babies both had gestational diabetes,” she said on her Instagram Story at the time. “I guess it’s something that can be genetic. Hoping for the best. My second test is Monday morning at 7 a.m.”

Shay cried in the footage, saying, “Obviously I’m upset because I feel like I eat right, I work out, I do everything right.”

She and boyfriend Brock Davies announced in October 2020 that they’re expecting their first child together, the Aussie’s third.