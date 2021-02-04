Disgusting DMs. Pregnant Scheana Shay called out an Instagram troll for sending her hateful messages about her baby-to-be.

“@instagram why do you allow troll accounts?” the Vanderpump Rules star, 35, wrote on her Wednesday, February 3, Instagram Story. “Everyone please go and report this. WARNING! This one’s BAD!”

In the graphic messages, the Instagram user told the reality star that she looked “terrible,” writing, “I hope your baby don’t come out looking like this. Or come out at all.”

The troll went on to tell the California native that her daughter was “better off dead” than with her as a mom and poked fun at her previous miscarriage before describing multiple scenarios that would hurt the infant.

The “Scheananigans With Scheana Shay” podcast host has previously shared screenshots of negative messages, including the “worst one … ever” last month.

“This bitch has a photo with a kid in her profile!!!! Wow!!!” Shay captioned a January photo reading, “Can I push hard on your baby. To kill it.”

When the “One More Time” singer was criticized earlier this month for her choice in diapers and formula makers, she clapped back via Instagram. “Because you, random stranger, said this to me should I return stuff?” she said. “I mean, I still have three months to go. I can’t imagine what’s to come when I have the baby. Just stop. … All these little tedious messages are so annoying filling up my DMs so I don’t see all the important ones that need to be seen.”

The Bravo personality’s former costar Stassi Schroeder also received hate while pregnant with her and Beau Clark’s daughter, Hartford, who arrived on January 7.

“I’ve received lots of DM’s from people telling me I complain too much and should shut up and just be thankful I’m pregnant,” the Next Level Basic author, 32, said on her Instagram Story in December 2020. “I’ve never been more thankful for anything. Being a mother was my biggest dream and I can’t wait to meet my daughter. But I’m still allowed to struggle with it. Why is there so much pressure on pregnant women to be superheroes? Can we stop that now?”

Shay announced in October 2020 that she is pregnant with her and Brock Davies‘ rainbow baby. Vanderpump Rules stars Brittany Cartwright and Lala Kent are also expecting with Jax Taylor and Randall Emmett, respectively.