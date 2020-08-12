Mini fan! Bekah Martinez clapped back at an Instagram hater after showing her 18-month-old daughter, Ruth, Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion‘s “WAP” music video.

When the Bachelor alum, 25, posted a Tuesday, August 11, Instagram Story photo of the toddler captioned, “This is how Ruth is standing watching the ‘WAP’ music video,” one of the California native’s followers messaged her.

“Why the F–K would you let your BABY watch a music video like that?!” the hater wrote. “Sick.”

The “Chatty Broads” podcast cohost shared a screenshot of the message along with a crying-laughing emoji, writing, “There’s always one.”

Martinez, who also shares son Franklin, 1 month, with her boyfriend, Grayston Leonard, previously responded to the parenting police when a troll called breast-feeding her eldest child “psychologically damaging.”

“This makes me want to nurse her until, like, age 7. If a child is voluntarily nursing … there is NOTHING psychologically damaging about nursing through and even past the toddler years,” the former reality star wrote on her July Instagram Story. “The NATURAL and NORMAL age of weaning is between 2 and 4. I’m not saying that to shame people who initiate weaning earlier (I don’t think there’s anything wrong with it and would do it myself if I ever felt overwhelmed with breast-feeding), BUT it’s absurd when people freak out over a 3-year-old or an 18-MONTH-OLD still nursing!! It’s NORMAL.”

Martinez “never made plans” to nurse Ruth for so long, but also “never made plans to wean,” she captioned a mother-daughter Instagram photo last month.

Since giving birth to Franklin in June, the former ABC personality has been breast-feeding them both. “In case you were wondering how breast-feeding is going,” she captioned an Instagram Story video with both of her little ones nursing.

Martinez plans to breast-feed her kids “as long” as they want. “There’s nothing f–king weird about a 2-year-old still nursing,” she explained in November 2019 via Instagram. “It’s bonding time, soothing time and boosts the immune system. it’s only weird if you’ve still got it in your head that breasts are inherently sexual, even between mother and child and if that’s the case, who’s the weird one?”