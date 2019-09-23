



Amanda Stanton sees no problem with posting pictures of her 5-year-old daughter, Charlie, in a bathing suit.

“Getting ready for a beach day,” the Bachelor in Paradise alum, 29, captioned a Saturday, September 21, Instagram upload. In the mirror selfie, Charlie struck a pose in a floral bikini.

When Internet trolls came after the Bachelor alum for sharing the shot, Stanton commented back: “I can’t control what a sick person might be thinking. We were at the beach today and there were kids running around naked. People post photos of their kids in the bath or at the pool, etc. I understand there are sick people out there, and I do everything in my power to protect my kids and keep them safe, but I can’t let it take over my life to the point where I’m scared to post a cute photo of them in a bathing suit.”

The reality star, who also shares Kinsley, 7, with her ex-husband, Nick Buonfiglio, went on to say that her youngest has “better mirror skills” than she does.

This isn’t the first time that the ABC personality has clapped back against Instagram mom-shamers. After posting a poll about coloring Kinsley’s hair in January, Stanton wrote on her Instagram Story: “When I posted the poll about getting Kin’s hair (HARDLY) highlighted, I knew it would trigger the trolls. But I did it anyway … so in a way I was trolling the trolls. Of course I got some messages saying she’s too young etc. … but I got a lot more saying ‘I’m so glad you let her and didn’t care what anyone negative had to say.’”

The Now Accepting Roses author added, “Not everyone is going to agree with everything you do … & that’s okay! We all are entitled to our own decisions and opinions and thoughts on parenting etc and not everyone is going to agree with you and that’s OKAY.”

Stanton is very close with her girls, admitting last month that she still hasn’t sleep-trained them. “To be fair I did sleep with my mom until I was, like, a senior in high school so I think it just runs in the family,” she explained on Instagram. “We’re a needy family. Even if they slept in their own beds, I’d probably be begging them to sleep with me.”

