Meghan King Edmonds may no longer be an Orange County Housewife, but Andy Cohen is still keeping up with the Edmonds family drama.

The Real Housewives producer told Us Weekly exclusively that he “texted” with Meghan after her husband, Jim Edmonds, was caught sexting another woman.

“I feel terrible for her, just terrible,” Cohen told Us on Tuesday, July 23, while discussing his partnership with Purina ONE.

Us confirmed last month that Jim, 49, had an inappropriate texting relationship with a woman named Jennifer McFelia Villegas in 2018. Meghan, who married the former baseball pro in 2014, was pregnant with their twin boys, Hayes and Hart, now 13 months, at the time. The couple also share 2-year-old daughter Aspen. A month after the scandal broke, the reality TV personalty revealed she has no plans to divorce her husband of nearly five years.

“We’re still married, we’re still together, we’re not separated,” Meghan told the Daily Mail on Monday, July 22. “We’re in the family home, we’re in the same bed. We’re not having therapy, we’re talking.”

Sources previously alleged to Us that Villegas had similar relationships with other MLB players over the years. Meghan, for her part, referred to Villegas as “a con artist.”

“She’s gone after so many baseball players. She was out to get some money and she got it, then she was on to the next one,” she told the outlet. “It was a baiting kind of thing. She would do that and move on. Believe me, I am still mad at him but once I figured that out, what she was like, I was able to pull our family together. It actually made it more bearable.”

Meghan starred on The Real Housewives of Orange County for three seasons from 2015 to 2017. While there are no plans for the mother of three to return to RHOC full-time, the Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen host told Us that Bravo is “always looking to freshen up every show.”

“We are always looking for new Housewives in every city basically,” he explained. “We always have kind of one eye out, no matter how great the cast is.”

With reporting by Travis Cronin

