



Meghan King Edmonds ’ estranged husband, Jim Edmonds , got into an altercation with her mom when he went to his home on Saturday, October 26, after their split.

A source tells Us Weekly exclusively that the drama began when the former Major League baseball player, 49, went to the couple’s St. Louis, Missouri, home to pick up some clothes while the Real Housewives of Orange County star, 35, was out attending a Baby Shark Live concert with the couple’s three kids, Aspen, 2, and twins Hart and Hayes, 16 months.

“Jim just went to his house to get his clothes out of his house while Meghan took the kids to an event and Meghan’s mom was there,” the source tells Us. “She called the police. The cops showed up and asked them what was going on. Jim said it was his house and he was getting his clothes as they told him to, when Meghan wasn’t there.”

After clarifying the situation, the source tells Us that officers asked Meghan’s mom to leave the house.

The incident came a day after Us exclusively reported that Jim had filed for divorce from his wife after five years of marriage.

Meghan and Jim split after they got into an argument and police were called.

“The latest fight began when he went to a recent hockey game and she began interrogating him about who he went with,” a source told Us. She also accused him of having an affair with Carly Wilson, one of the couple’s four nannies.

Wilson denied the fling in an Instagram comment on Saturday, when a commenter asked her if the rumors were true. “The allegations are completely false,” she replied.

News of the Jim and Meghan’s split came four months after the former St. Louis Cardinals star was caught sending inappropriate text messages to a woman while Meghan was pregnant with their sons.

While Meghan wrote in a blog post that she could no longer trust her husband, Jim said in an exclusive statement to Us on June 13 that “at no time was there any type of relationship or physical contact,” with the woman, who he claimed was “trying to profit from my name.”

With reporting by Brody Brown