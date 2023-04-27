The back and forth continues. Meghan King wore an explicit sweatshirt to get her kids from school — and her ex-husband Jim Edmonds wasn’t impressed by the fashion risk.

“Another day, another school pickup, and another randomly inappropriate sweatshirt for school kids,” the former Real Housewives of Orange County star, 38, said in an Instagram Story video on Wednesday, April 26. Wearing a sweatshirt with the beer brand Budweiser on it, King noted that her clothing selection was “better than yesterday,” when her top read: “F—k This, F—k That, F—k You.”

Edmonds, 52, responded to the Bravo alum’s profanity-laden outfit in an exclusive statement to Us Weekly. “Jim obviously feels it is completely inappropriate to wear that sweatshirt around children, especially at their child’s school,” a rep for the former MLB player said on Thursday, April 27. “You would think common sense would kick in at some point.”

King proceeded to clap back in a statement of her own, telling Us, “None of our kids can read, but I doubt Jim knows that.” (The exes share daughter Aspen, 6, and twin sons Hayes and Hart, 4.)

The pair — who tied the knot in 2014 — have been through several ups and downs since they split in October 2019. Their struggles began before their breakup, with Edmonds denying rumors of infidelity in June 2019. At the time, King claimed in a blog post that she no longer trusted her then-spouse. “Physical or not, he still had an affair and he admits this to me,” she alleged.

King and the retired athlete finalized their divorce in spring 2021, but their coparenting relationship has come with challenges. “I don’t know what coparenting is,” the “Intimate Knowledge” podcast host — who was briefly married to Cuffe Owens in late 2021 — admitted to Us in February 2022. “I struggle with communication [with Jim].”

Noting that she had no coparenting advice to share with others, King continued: “I don’t know what it is. Like, I don’t. I’d be the one to get advice. In order to coparent, you have to communicate right? Yeah, so that would be a good start. … Jim hates me. It’s horrible.”

Edmonds — who married Kortnie O’Connor in September 2022 — alluded to their coparenting struggles in a recent request to modify their custody agreement. He called his ex “unstable, unfit [and] unwilling to coparent and unable to provide an environment for the children that is emotionally and physically safe” in a statement shared with Us in March after filing for split custody.

The California native claimed in court documents that his current arrangement with King is “impractical and unworkable.” According to their current setup, the two must submit their custody schedule 30 days in advance until they can agree on what days they will each have the kids each month. A Parent Coordinator will step in to help if they can’t agree.

King later slammed Edmond’s accusations. “I’ve been the primary parent and single mother of my children for 6 years,” she told Us on March 28. “He and his team’s wild claims are untrue, and anyone who is close with me or my children can attest to that — my children have always been and will remain my top priority.”