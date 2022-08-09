One big, blended family! Jim Edmonds is the proud father of seven children from three previous relationships.

The former St. Louis Cardinals player was first married to Lee Ann Horton, who died in 2015 after battling cancer. The pair welcomed two children together before calling it quits. Edmonds was later married to Allison Jayne Raski, with whom he shares a son and a daughter, from 2008 to 2014 before tying the knot with Meghan King in 2015.

Edmonds and the Real Housewives of Orange County alum welcomed daughter Aspen in November 2016, followed by twin sons Hayes and Hart two years later. The pair split in October 2019, and King revealed the following year that Hart was diagnosed with Cerebral Palsy.

“Even though he’s the same kid, I expected it to hit me hard. But it didn’t. It didn’t hit me hard at all. In fact, I felt relieved,” the Bravo personality wrote in a blog post at the time, adding that part of her was “expecting” the particular diagnosis her son received. “This is the once dreadful diagnosis I knew was coming since that fateful day I googled the right thing and it hit me like a truck: CP. I knew it was CP since Hart was a few months old. I just knew.”

The “Intimate Knowledge” podcast host previously told fans Hart “has minor Periventricular Leukomalacia on both sides of his brain,” which can lead to “irreversible brain damage.” She wrote in a June 2019 blog that she didn’t feel “punished” for having a child with special needs, adding, “I do not see his diagnosis as anything but a gift: we were chosen to take on this special person.”

Us Weekly broke the news in May 2021 that King and Edmonds finalized their divorce. One year later, the sports broadcaster alleged that his ex-wife was wrong about Hart’s health. After the reality TV alum shared an Instagram video about the toddler’s potty training struggles due to Cerebral Palsy, Edmonds claimed his child doesn’t have the congenital disorder.

“Jim wishes Meghan would respect their children’s privacy and stop putting their son and his challenges in the spotlight,” a rep for the California native told TMZ in July 2022.

Since splitting from King, the center fielder moved on with fiancée Kortnie O’Connor. The Missouri native, for her part, was briefly married to President Joe Biden‘s nephew Cuffe Owens and has been candid about coparenting with Edmonds following their divorce.

“We have [a worse] relationship than we did when we split up,” she claimed on the “Divorced Not Dead” podcast in July 2022. “It’s horrible. It’s so detrimental for the kids [and] for us as individuals. … I would love to be able to communicate amicably. I would love to sit at a parent-teacher conference and sit with him and chat about our kids.”

Scroll down for a look at Edmonds’ big brood: