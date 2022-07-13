A family feud? Meghan King revealed that she has a “horrible” relationship with ex-husband Jim Edmonds in the wake of their contentious split.

“We have [a worse] relationship than we did when we split up,” the Real Housewives of Orange County alum, 37, confessed on the Wednesday, July 13, episode of Caroline Stanbury‘s “Divorced Not Dead” podcast. “It’s horrible. It’s so detrimental for the kids [and] for us as individuals.”

The former reality TV personality added that she only communicates with Edmonds, 52, via the court-monitored app My Family Wizard. “It makes me feel safer because it makes me feel like the verbal abuse will be toned down a little bit more,” King said. “Unfortunately — and shockingly — that’s not always the case, but it does give me a little bit more solace knowing that I have eyes that can be on it.”

The couple, who share daughter Aspen, 5, and twin sons Hart and Hayes, 4, called it quits in October 2019 amid rumors that the former MLB player had been unfaithful. Edmonds denied the cheating claims, telling Us Weekly at the time, “Regrettably, I had a lapse in judgment. I engaged in an inappropriate conversation with this person. At no time was there any type of relationship or physical contact. Absolutely none.”

Their dramatic split made headlines, which is how King claimed she learned that Edmonds was planning to file for divorce in the first place. “Can you believe that? I also found out he was cheating on me from a tabloid,” the former Bravo personality alleged. “He left me on a Friday and on Saturday it was in … the tabloids that he was divorcing me.”

She continued: “I mean, I don’t know, I’m speculating right now but I think that maybe perhaps [Jim] was damaged. Individuals who act like he does, maybe there’s damage in some point in their life that they can’t grow to see outside of themselves. I’m not really sure; I just know that this sucks.”

Us exclusively confirmed in May 2021 that the duo’s divorce was finalized. The former St. Louis Cardinals player got engaged to Kortnie O’Connor two months later, while King wed President Joe Biden‘s nephew Cuffe Owens in October 2021. The former spouses’ whirlwind marriage has since been annulled.

King has frequently opened up about her difficult relationship with Edmonds following their tumultuous relationship. “I don’t know what coparenting is,” she told Us exclusively in February, adding that the pair “struggle” to communicate with one another. “I don’t know what it is. Like, I don’t. I’d be the one to get advice. In order to coparent, you have to communicate right? Yeah, so that would be a good start. … Jim hates me. It’s horrible.”

Later that month, the Missouri native confessed that rewatching RHOC for her YouTube channel made her aware of some red flags in her relationship with Edmonds that she had been oblivious to during their marriage. “Yeah, he’s pretty dismissive to me on the show,” she told Us at the time. “So that’s a very blatantly obvious thing to see that I see. [Like], ‘Oh, wow, he’s really dismissive. I see what people are talking about.'”

Despite all of the lingering tension between the exes, King told Stanbury on Wednesday that she hopes to one day peacefully coparent with Edmonds. “I’m never going to stop holding out hope [for that],” she said. “I would love to be able to communicate amicably. I would love to sit at a parent-teacher conference and sit with him and chat about our kids.”

